Feb 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service on Wednesday rated Maryland's $1.0 billion tax-exempt new and refunding bonds AAA.

The rating agency also affirmed Maryland's AAA parity general obligation long-term rating with a stable outlook.

The stable outlook reflects the rating agency's view "of the state's proactive budget management in recent years and the steady economic recovery underway, which has stabilized revenues and allowed for continued funding of reserves," said S&P credit analyst Robin Prunty.