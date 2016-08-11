(Adds fire chief quote, details about firefighter efforts)
Aug 11 Rescue workers searched on Thursday for
as many as seven people who were missing after an explosion and
fire torched an apartment building in a Washington, D.C. suburb,
injuring dozens, including three firefighters, authorities said.
The blast, which was felt a mile away, tore through the
four-story building shortly before midnight in Silver Spring,
Maryland, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott
Goldstein said at a news briefing.
"When we arrived on the scene, we found people doing rescues
using ladders from construction and paint trucks," Goldstein
said.
About 160 firefighters battled the blaze, which was brought
under control by Thursday morning. Many stayed on the scene to
comb through the wreckage for signs of trapped residents and to
extinguish smoldering spots.
"We have the predominant parts of the fire extinguished and
we are now trying to transition into that search mode,"
Goldstein said.
Authorities were investigating the cause of the explosion,
which forced 90 people from their homes. K-9 units were
searching for the missing.
About 30 people, including the three firefighters, were
treated at local hospitals, fire department spokesman Pete
Piringer said in a recorded statement.
The blast scattered debris as far as 300 feet (90 meters)
from the building, Piringer said.
Clothing was seen strewn on sidewalk treetops in video
footage provided by fire officials. Bricks were launched across
a roadway, badly damaging a storefront and cars parked nearby.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Laila Kearney in
New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bernadette Baum)