NEW YORK Aug 14 Another body has been found
after an explosion and fire ripped through at a Maryland
apartment complex outside Washington, D.C. last week, bringing
the total of known deaths to four with eight people still
missing, authorities said on Sunday.
Montgomery County police are working alongside federal
agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and
Explosives (ATF) to sift through the site in Silver Spring for
clues to the cause of the Aug. 10 blast, they said.
The explosion at the four-story apartment complex injured
more than 30 people, the told a news briefing.
On Friday, local police said that three bodies had been
found. Authorities previously said about five to seven people
were likely killed in the blast, but offered no specific number
or identifies at the time.
The identities of the bodies recovered at the site have yet
to be determined. It's possible that the four bodies recovered
are among those missing, local authorities said.
Among those believed to have been in the apartment buildings
at the time of the fire were two boys, three and eight years
old.
About 160 firefighters battled the blaze, which was brought
under control after about two hours. Television footage showed
flames and smoke pouring from the building as firefighters
rescued a man from an upstairs apartment window.
Local officials said residents reported smelling gas just
before the explosion, which was felt over a mile (1.6 km) away
and tossed debris as far as 300 feet (90 meters).
Washington Gas, a unit of WGL Holdings Inc, which
provided service to the complex, has said it was helping in the
investigation.
