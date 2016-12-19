Dec 18 Four people were rescued from frigid
waters off Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday after more than a
dozen sailboats capsized during a race held in rough, windy
weather, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The Severn Sailing Association reported that 22 people had
fallen into the water off 15 small sailboats during a race on
Sunday afternoon, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
Rescue teams from the Coast Guard's Maryland-National
Capital Region, the Maryland State Police, Anne Arundel County
Fire Rescue and Maryland Natural Resources Police all responded.
A Coast Guard crew based in Annapolis rescued four people
from the frigid seas.
"The water temperature in the Chesapeake Bay today was 42
degrees, an extremely dangerous temperature for people in the
water," Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Sara Wallace said in
the statement.
If the 22 people rescued without injury "weren't wearing a
personal floatation device along with a wet or dry suit, we may
have had a different outcome today," she said.
Wind speeds at the time of the race were sustained at 24
knots, with gusts up to 30 knots, the Coast Guard said.
Once all people in the water were rescued, the Coast Guard
crew assisted Anne Arundel County Fire Rescue and the sailing
association in recovering the overturned sailboats.
The Northeastern United States experienced a spell of
unusually cold, stormy and windy weather at the weekend.
A fuel tanker skidded off a Baltimore highway and exploded
on Saturday, sending sheets of fire into the path of approaching
traffic and triggering a deadly 55-vehicle pileup on the
ice-coated roadway. Two people, including the truck driver, were
killed.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Paul Tait)