HANOI Dec 14 Vietnam food producer Masan Group has secured board approval to sell non-convertible international bonds worth up to $300 million, the firm said in a statement to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd and the Singapore branch of Deutsche Bank AG were advising Masan Group and the 5-year and 10-year bonds would be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, the statement said.

Masan shares were trading up 1.5 percent by 0223 GMT on Wednesday. Masan Group, the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange's eighth biggest listed firm by assets, reported in October an 83.1 percent jump in its third quarter net profit from a year earlier to 1.2 trillion dong ($52.97 million).

($1=22,655 dong) (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Richard Pullin)