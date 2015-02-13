BRIEF-Riken Vitamin says exercise of options
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10
Feb 13 Vietnam's Masan Group Corp
* Vietnam's Masan Group says 2014 net profit up 56 pct to $96 mln - statement
* Says 2014 revenue up 35 pct y/y to $767 mln - statement Further company coverage: ($1=21,300 dong)
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10
* Says it received an administrative order from Fair Trade Commission, under suspicion of violation of the act against delay in payment of subcontract proceeds