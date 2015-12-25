BRIEF-Expedia announces agreement to acquire majority of SilverRail
HANOI Dec 25 Singha Asia Holdings Pte Ltd on Friday signed a $1.1 billion strategic deal with Vietnam's Masan Group to buy stakes in two of the consumer goods firm's unlisted units, the companies said in a joint statement.
Singha would buy 25 percent of Masan Consumer Holdings and 33.3 percent of Masan Brewery in a deal that aims to help Singha expands in Vietnam, a market of 90 million people, and give Masan a foothold in Thailand.
The deal is expected to be concluded in January 2016, the statement said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 11 U.S. live cattle futures declined for the third straight session on Thursday, pressured by technical selling linked to worries that rising wholesale beef prices were nearing a seasonal peak, traders and analysts said. Both live cattle and feeder cattle futures touched their lowest in about two weeks, before trimming losses. Lean hogs were mostly lower at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Demand for cattle in cash markets remained robu