HANOI Dec 25 Singha Asia Holdings Pte Ltd on Friday signed a $1.1 billion strategic deal with Vietnam's Masan Group to buy stakes in two of the consumer goods firm's unlisted units, the companies said in a joint statement.

Singha would buy 25 percent of Masan Consumer Holdings and 33.3 percent of Masan Brewery in a deal that aims to help Singha expands in Vietnam, a market of 90 million people, and give Masan a foothold in Thailand.

The deal is expected to be concluded in January 2016, the statement said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)