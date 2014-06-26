MUNICH, June 26 Maserati plans to raise its
number of dealers to around 500 by mid-2016 from more than 400
expected by the end of this year, to keep up with fast-growing
demand for its luxury sedans, the brand's CEO Harald Wester said
on Thursday.
The carmaker has a goal to grow sales to 50,000 by next year
from 15,400 in 2013, as it pushes the premium brand's Italian
allure and sporting heritage to compete with the likes of BMW
and Volkswagen's Audi and Porsche.
The expansion of the dealer network will come at no cost to
Maserati, part of Italian-American auto group Fiat Chrysler
, Wester said on the sidelines of an event in Munich.
"These are all private companies that will invest their own
money," he said.
The revival of the Maserati brand represents a key element
of Fiat Chrysler's efforts to boost profitability, alongside the
relaunch of the sporty Alfa Romeo marque. The group aims to move
back into the black in Europe, which is only slowly recovering
from a six-year slump in sales.
In the first six months of this year, Maserati, whose lineup
includes the two-door Quattroporte coupe and the lower-priced
Ghibli, expects to sell as many cars as it did in the whole of
2013, Wester said last week.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Agnieszka Flak;
Editing by David Holmes)