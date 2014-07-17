SEOUL, July 17 Luxury carmaker Maserati, part of Fiat Chrysler, will not sell more than 75,000 vehicles globally a year to retain the exclusivity of the Italian brand, an executive at Maserati said on Thursday.

Maserati previously said it was on track to meet annual sales targets of 50,000 vehicles next year and 75,000 by 2018.

The carmaker also aims to boost its South Korean sales by five-fold this year, from 120 last year, said Umberto Maria Cini, Managing Director for General Overseas Markets at Maserati S.p.A. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)