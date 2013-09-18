BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Sept 18 Dubai's Mashreq will allow foreigners to own up to 20 percent of the bank's shares, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.
Foreign investors currently own only 1.9 percent of the bank's shares, data from the Dubai Financial Market shows. The change in foreign ownership is effective from Thursday, Mashreq said.
About 20 percent of Mashreq's shares are free float, while the Al-Ghurair family holds a 70 percent stake, according to Reuters data.
Mashreq is Dubai's third-largest bank by market value. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in