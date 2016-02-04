BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Feb 4 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a 40 percent cash dividend for 2015.
The payout would be the same as the proposed cash dividend for the previous year.
The bank last week posted a 13.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn its ratings for GP Investments Ltd. (GP) KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch is withdrawing GP's ratings as GP has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings and, accordingly, will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for GP. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating sensitivities are not applicable as t