DUBAI, June 9 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday the chief executive of its investment unit, Abdul Kadir Hussain, has resigned.

Hussain, who was chief executive of Mashreq Capital and Mashreq's head of asset management, has decided to leave the institution for personal reasons, Mashreq said in a statement.

He will be replaced by Aamir Peracha, who is currently a managing director and head of equities and derivatives at the bank, the statement added.

