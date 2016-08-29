DUBAI Aug 29 Mashreq has appointed
Christophe Pella as head of its asset management unit and chief
executive of its Mashreq Capital arm, the Dubai-based bank said
in a statement on Monday.
Pella most recently served as a global rates portfolio
manager in London at Legal & General Investment Management. His
appointment at Mashreq is subject to regulatory approval.
Mashreq Capital is based in Dubai's financial free zone and
conducts investment and advisory work, while the parent Mashreq
is the emirate's third-largest commercial lender by assets.
Pella is the latest to step into the dual role. Abdul Kadir
Hussain resigned for personal reasons in June to be replaced by
Aamir Peracha, who in turn left after about one month in the
job.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)