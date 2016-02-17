DUBAI Feb 17 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, expects its wholesale operations to grow 25 to 30 percent above the market in 2016 as it targets lending across new sectors, the lender's head of corporate and investment banking said.

Several years of abundant liquidity encouraged banks in the United Arab Emirates to offer cheap financing for deals. But pricing has begun to rise as liquidity tightens and interest rates start to gradually edge up.

"Our balance sheet was relatively flat through 2015 as we considered market deals to be relatively unattractive," John Iossifidis, Mashreq's head of corporate and investment banking, said in an interview.

"Since then credit spreads have widened and structures have improved. We have the liquidity and that puts us in a good position as we enter 2016."

If the UAE economy expanded by around 3 percent in 2016, it would suggest the market's wholesale banking growth could reach between 5.5 and 7.5 percent, Iossifidis said.

Analysts are expecting a tougher year for banks in 2016, with credit growth expected to ease as lenders become more conservative due to concerns about the fall out from lower oil prices.

Since Iossifidis's appointment at the end of March 2015, Mashreq has overhauled the structure of its wholesale bank to bring in more exposure to real estate, non-bank financial institutions, education, healthcare and multinational companies across the region to try to better reflect the diversity of the local economy.

The bank aims to grow its exposure to those industries from the low single digits for each sector, while maintaining its strengths in other areas including trading, manufacturing and contracting.

As an example of Mashreq's move into the property sector, last month U.S. hedge fund Silver Point sold Mashreq half of the $80 million loan owed to it by Dubai-based developer Limitless.

The real estate sector in Dubai has been among the most volatile globally over the past decade, swinging from boom to bust to boom again. Home prices had recovered to near peak values last year after falling by about half from 2008 highs, but are now again in retreat. (Editing by Susan Thomas)