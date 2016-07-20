DUBAI, July 20 Mashreq, Dubai's
third-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday posted a 16.1
percent fall in second-quarter net profit as impairments for bad
debt more than doubled and fee and commission income edged
lower.
The lender made a net profit of 539 million dirhams ($146.8
million) for the three months to June 30, it said in a
statement, a decrease on the 643 million dirhams recorded for
the corresponding period of 2015, according to the statement.
Reuters had earlier calculated the quarterly figure as 568.2
million dirhams, based on a half-year profit figure given by the
lender.
Arqaam Capital had forecast the bank would make a net profit
of 588 million dirhams for the period.
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)