* Q3 net profit 596.8 mln dhs vs 473.2 mln dhs yr-ago -
statement
* Q3 net interest income up 25.6 pct y-o-y
* Latest UAE bank to report strong Q3 earnings growth
(Adds detail, context)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Oct 27 Mashreq, Dubai's
third-biggest lender by assets, on Monday posted a 26.1 percent
rise in third-quarter net profit, driven by a jump in income
from its core business.
Mashreq is the latest United Arab Emirates bank to report a
healthy set of third quarter earnings, as lenders benefit from
an economy forecast by the IMF to grow at 4.3 percent this year.
Earlier on Monday, Union National Bank posted a
21.9 percent increase in net profit. First Gulf Bank,
the UAE's third-largest bank by assets, reports later in the
day.
The lender made a net profit of 596.8 million dirhams
($162.5 million) for the three months to September 30, it said
in a statement, a increase on the 473.2 million dirhams recorded
for the corresponding period of last year.
Mashreq's performance was bolstered by a rise in net
interest income, with profits from the segment swelling to 785.6
million dirhams, up by 25.6 percent from the year earlier
period. This was aided by strong loan growth, with total loans
up 14 percent since the start of 2014 to 57.3 billion dirhams.
Net fee and commission income rose to 425.4 million dirhams,
up 5.8 percent year on year, the statement said.
The bank is one of an increasing number of local lenders
looking to snap up banking stakes in other countries to
diversify in the face of intense competition at home, where 51
lenders battle for market share. Mashreq is targeting Egypt and
Turkey for acquisitions, Chief Executive Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair
said on Sept. 17.
"While the banking industry in the UAE remains a crowded and
competitive arena, there are huge opportunities too," the CEO
said in Monday's statement.
Profit for the first nine months of 2014 reached 1.76
billion dirhams, compared to 1.3 billion dirhams in the same
period of 2013.
The bank's allowances for impairments rose during the
third-quarter to 304.2 million to the end of September, up from
242.3 million in the corresponding period of last year.
Most local banks have in recent years had to raise buffers
against soured loans after a spate of debt restructurings linked
to a property and financial downturn, although reviving asset
quality has helped lenders earnings performance in the last two
years as they set aside less cash and reclassify some bad loans
as performing.
(1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Editing by David French)