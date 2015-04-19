DUBAI, April 19 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, on Sunday posted a 13.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.

The lender made a profit of 651 million dirhams ($177.3 million) for the three months to March 31, it said in a statement, up from 575.2 million dirhams recorded for the corresponding period of 2014. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)