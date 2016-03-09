BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp renews normal course issuer bid
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
March 9 Facebook Inc is acquiring Masquerade Technologies Inc, creator of the popular face-swapping app MSQRD, the start-up said on Wednesday.
Masquerade, founded in 2015, did not disclose financial details of the deal.
The company, which is backed by Yuri Gurski and Gagarin Capital, said founders Eugene Nevgen, Sergey Gonchar and Eugene Zatepyakin will join Facebook.
Masquerade will continue as a standalone app, the company said. (bit.ly/1pxMh4x) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* CNO Financial Group Inc says board elected Gary Bhojwani as a director, effective immediately, increasing size of board to 10 members - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rq0yRR) Further company coverage: