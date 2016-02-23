DOHA Feb 23 Qatar's largest sharia-compliant
bank Masraf Al Rayan is expected to post annual profit
growth of between 8 and 10 percent in 2016, Chairman Hussain Ali
al-Abdulla said at the bank's annual general meeting on Tuesday.
Masraf Al Rayan reported last month a 3.6 percent rise in
full-year net profit in 2015 to 2.07 billion riyals, although
its fourth-quarter earnings dipped slightly according to Reuters
calculations.
Speaking separately to reporters on the sidelines of the AGM
Abdulla said the bank had no plans to issue sukuk, or
sharia-compliant bonds, this year as there was no need for
additional liquidity.
"In Qatar, we don't have any problems with liquidity. The
economy is small but strong and we have huge reserves," he said.
Falling liquidity is expected to be one of the main issues
facing banks in the Gulf region in 2016, as governments remove
cash on deposit to help replace lost revenue from lower
hydrocarbon prices.
Its impact has been cited for the cancellation of both
treasury bill auctions by the central bank this year, as well as
the rationale behind commercial banks approaching the central
bank to discuss the possibility of reducing the repo lending
rate.
