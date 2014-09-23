DUBAI, Sept 23 Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan
has put its planned acquisition of a stake in a commercial bank
in Libya on hold until political conditions in the north African
country improve, it said in a statement.
The second-largest sharia-compliant lender by assets in the
Gulf Arab state had said in January 2013 that it was looking to
buy a strategic stake in a Libyan commercial bank, although it
did not name the acquisition target.
However, in a bourse filing on Tuesday, Masraf said it had
put the deal on hold "until further notice, or till positive
indications in the field of investment in Libya are evidenced."
Libya is struggling with anarchy as two parliaments and
governments compete for legitimacy three years after Muammar
Gaddafi was ousted.
