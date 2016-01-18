DUBAI Jan 18 Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's
second-largest bank by market value, reported a 3 percent fall
in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters
calculations.
Net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was 559 million
riyals ($153.5 million), compared to 576 million riyals in the
same period a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed, using
financial statements in the absence of a quarterly earnings
breakdown.
QNB Financial Services had forecast a quarterly net profit
of 553 million riyals for the period.
Full-year net profit for 2015 was 2.07 billion riyals, up
3.6 percent from the previous year, a statement from the bank
said.
The bank said its board was recommending a dividend for 2015
of 1.75 riyals per share. This is the same as the 1.75 riyals
per share the bank paid out in 2014, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)