DUBAI, April 18 Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second-largest bank by market value, reported a 5.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Monday.

Net profit for the three months to Mar. 31 was 537 million riyals ($147.5 million), a company statement said.

The bank did not provide a year earlier figure. However, it had reported a 510.8 million net profit in the same period a year ago.

EFG Hermes had forecast a quarterly net profit of 513.3 million riyals for the quarter, while QNB Financial Services had expected 518.9 million riyals.

The bank was expecting to post annual profit growth of between 8 and 10 percent in 2016, chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said in February.

($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)