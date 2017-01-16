BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
DUBAI Jan 16 Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second-largest bank by market value, saw an 8 percent decrease in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters' calculations.
Net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was 515.0 million riyals ($141.5 million) compared with 559.5 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculations showed, using financial statements in lieu of a quarterly earnings breakdown.
EFG Hermes had forecast a quarterly net profit of 478.4 million riyals for the quarter, while QNB Financial Services forecast a net profit of 549.7 million riyals.
For the full-year of 2016, the sharia-compliant bank posted net profit of 2.08 billion riyals, higher than the 2.07 billion riyals it reported in 2015.
The bank said its board was recommending a dividend for 2016 of 2 riyals per share, above the 1.75 riyals per share the bank paid in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.