Oct 20 Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's
largest Islamic lender by market value, reported on Monday a
16.6 percent increase in net profit for the first nine months of
the year.
Net profit for the year-to-September 30 was 1.4 billion
riyals ($384.5 million) compared to 1.2 billion riyals in the
same period a year ago, a bourse filing said.
The bank did not provide a breakdown of third-quarter
earnings. Analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast a
net profit of 529.4 million riyals for the three-month period.
It had recorded in July a six-month net profit of 904
million riyals, up from 821 million riyals in the previous year.
(1 US dollar = 3.6413 Qatar riyal)
