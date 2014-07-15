DUBAI, July 15 Qatar Exchange has suspended
trading in the shares of Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan
until the lender discloses more information about the sale of
its stake in a real estate company, the bourse said on Tuesday.
Masraf Al Rayan, whose shares dominate local trading
turnover, said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its 50 percent
stake in Seef Lusail Real Estate Development Co to the real
estate arm of the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund.
The lender did not disclose the sale price or other details.
The bourse did not say what particular information it wanted the
bank to provide.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)