BRIEF-Metro Bank buys UK mortgages portfolio for 596.7 mln stg
* Metro Bank Plc says it has completed purchase of a portfolio of UK mortgages ( "portfolio") from Cerberus European Residential Holdings B.V. for 596.7 mln stg
DUBAI Jan 28 Masraf Al Rayan : * Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan seeks shareholder nod for stake buy in a
libyan commercial bank - statement * Rayan says plans to acquire stake in target bank through capital
increase * Rayan 2012 net profit 1.52 billion riyals, up 7.9 percent from year
earlier
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND WITH CHARGE TO ISSUE PREMIUM OF 2.0007 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 8 Source text: http://bit.ly/2skIVnG