BOSTON Dec 9 Massachusetts on Monday announced
a $265 million deal with Alpha Appalachia Holdings Inc to settle
allegations that the coal miner artificially inflated its stock
price by misrepresenting its safety record ahead of a deadly
2010 mine explosion.
The Massachusetts state pension fund was the lead plaintiff
in the class action lawsuit against the former Massey Energy Co,
which has been doing business as Alpha Appalachia since being
acquired by Alpha Natural Resources Inc in 2011.
"This settlement returns significant taxpayer money to the
state pension system that was lost as a result of misleading
information," said Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley
in a press release.
The lawsuit claimed that Massey Energy had hidden a
decades-long culture of safety violations that was only
uncovered by the investigation into an explosion at its Upper
Big Branch mine in West Virginia that killed 29 people.
The company's stock price plunged after the incident.
Massey Energy was the fourth-largest coal producer in the
United States before it was acquired by Alpha Natural Resources
for $7.1 billion in 2011. Alpha Natural Resources paid $209
million later that year to settle U.S. criminal charges related
to the Upper Big Branch explosion.
"I am pleased with the outcome of this case. It is a
significant win for the class and for PRIM," said Michael
Trotsky, director of the Pension Reserves Management Board,
which oversees the Massachusetts state pension fund.