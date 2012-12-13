BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
Dec 13 The Commonwealth of Massachusetts plans to sell $230.54 million of general obligation refunding SIFMA Index bonds on Dec. 19, a market source said on Thursday.
Morgan Stanley is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.
June 2 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Carnegie Mellon University professor Marvin Goodfriend and former Treasury Department staffer Randal Quarles to fill two of the three open seats on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, the New York Times said on Friday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the decision.