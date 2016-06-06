BRIEF-Best Efforts Bank recommends no 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRplkT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, June 6 Massachusetts' top securities regulator said on Monday he is doing a sweep of 241 brokerage firms to keep "rogue" brokers out of his state.
"My office diligently works to keep the bad actors out of the Commonwealth," said William Galvin, secretary of the Commonwealth. "...This sweep is intended to establish how the industry is meeting this critical investor protection responsibility of keeping the rogue broker out of the industry."
MILAN, May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said on Tuesday.