BOSTON, June 6 Massachusetts' top securities regulator said on Monday he is doing a sweep of 241 brokerage firms to keep "rogue" brokers out of his state.

"My office diligently works to keep the bad actors out of the Commonwealth," said William Galvin, secretary of the Commonwealth. "...This sweep is intended to establish how the industry is meeting this critical investor protection responsibility of keeping the rogue broker out of the industry."

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin Editing by W Simon)