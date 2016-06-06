(Adds details from regulator's statement)
BOSTON, June 6 Massachusetts' top securities
regulator is seeking information from 241 brokerage firms to
keep "rogue" brokers out of his state, he said on Monday.
Commonwealth Secretary William Galvin said he sent letters
to firms in which more than 15 percent of their current
representatives have at least one current disclosure incident on
their records.
"This exceeds the average percentage found among all
Massachusetts-registered broker-dealers," Galvin said in a news
release. Disclosure incidents can involve allegations from
disputes headed for arbitration to illegal conduct.
The news release did not say what Galvin's next steps would
be.
"My office diligently works to keep the bad actors out of
the Commonwealth," Galvin said. "... This sweep is intended to
establish how the industry is meeting this critical investor
protection responsibility of keeping the rogue broker out of the
industry."
Galvin sent letters asking the undisclosed broker-dealer
firms for hiring information dating back to Jan. 1, 2014. His
office is looking for the number of representatives terminated
or placed on heightened supervision during that period.
The firms have until June 20 to respond.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von
Ahn)