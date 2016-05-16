BOSTON May 16 The occupation of a Massachusetts
Roman Catholic church to prevent its closure will end now that
the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case brought by
people who have held their ground for 12 years, the Friends of
St. Frances Xavier Cabrini said on Monday.
"We made this deal with the lower courts that we would
vacate the premises within 14 days of the Supreme Court
decision," said Jon Rogers, a leader of the Friends' group.
"From the very beginning we have promised to exhaust every
avenue of appeal available to us and we have now done that."
The occupation dates back to the early days of the U.S.
clergy sex abuse scandal when the Archdiocese of Boston decided
to close and sell some 70 churches to cover its legal costs.
Rogers said the parishioners would hold a farewell
celebration at the church in Scituate, about 25 miles (40 km)
southeast of Boston, on Sunday, May 29, and end their
occupation.
Working in shifts since 2004, the group of about 100 people
have maintained a constant presence in St. Frances Xavier
Cabrini Church, which was built in the 1960s.
Initially, it was one of more than a dozen Boston-area
Catholic churches occupied by parishioners, but the other groups
either lost in the courts or abandoned their efforts.
They have held regular prayer services, but without the
involvement of a priest the church did not offer Masses.
The parishioners contended that since their donations had
paid for the church to be built, they were entitled to a say in
its closing. The church is on 30 acres (12 hectares) of
waterfront land.
Lower courts repeatedly rejected their reasoning and last
year a state court ruled that the group was trespassing.
Terrence Donilon, a spokesman for the archdiocese, said in
an e-mail that the church was pleased with the court's decision.
Rogers said that after leaving the church, his group would
gather in a new location and attempt to reach out to former
Catholics who have drifted away from the church since the clergy
sex abuse scandal surfaced in 2002.
"Although it is bittersweet that our spiritual home will be
destroyed, we are excited about filling the void that has been
left," Rogers said in a telephone interview.
