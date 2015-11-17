(Adds passenger's name, nationality)
BOSTON Nov 17 An apparently intoxicated
32-year-old Polish woman attempted to open an exit door on a
British Airways flight from London to Boston on Tuesday,
prompting people on the plane to restrain her, the Massachusetts
State Police said.
"The investigation into this incident indicates this was a
case of unruly behavior, with no known connection to terrorism
at this point," state police spokesman David Procopio said.
Troopers took Polish national Kamila Dolniak, a passenger
aboard British Airways Flight 213, into custody after the
airliner landed at Boston's Logan International Airport,
authorities said.
Procopio said the woman was apparently intoxicated and will
be charged with interfering with a flight crew.
It was not immediately clear if she had retained a lawyer or
been assigned a public defender.
British Airways, part of International Consolidated Airlines
Group SA, said the crew had asked police to meet the
flight due to an unruly passenger. The airliner departed
London's Heathrow airport at 6:57 a.m. ET (1157 GMT).
An earlier state police report that the woman had attempted
to open the cockpit door was inaccurate, police said.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by James Dalgleish and Will
Dunham)