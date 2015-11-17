LONDON Nov 17 British Airways said on Tuesday
that crew on a Boston-bound BA flight requested that police meet
the plane on arrival due to an unruly customer on board.
"Our crew have requested that police meet the flight in
Boston due to an unruly customer on board," a spokeswoman said
in a statement. "Our customers and crew deserve to have a safe
and enjoyable flight and we do not tolerate abusive behaviour."
A source with knowledge of the matter said earlier media
reports that the passenger had tried to enter the cockpit were
incorrect.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Heinrich)