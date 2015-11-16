(Updates with no bombs found)
BOSTON Nov 16 Harvard University said on Monday
that a search of four campus buildings targeted by an
"unconfirmed" bomb threat had turned up no explosives and that
the buildings had reopened for normal business.
"Nothing to substantiate the emailed threat has been found
and the investigation regarding the source is ongoing," the Ivy
League school, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, just outside
Boston, said on its website.
Three classroom buildings - The Science Center, Sever and
Emerson Halls - and one dormitory, Thayer Hall, were affected,
Harvard said.
The threat comes three days after coordinated attacks by
gunmen and suicide bombers killed 129 people in Paris.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by James Dalgleish and Alan
Crosby)