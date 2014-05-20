BOSTON May 20 Arden Asset Management will help
Massachusetts' state pension fund invest in hedge funds by
selecting managers, monitoring their performance and providing
due diligence, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
New York-based Arden has won the $5.2 billion mandate to
provide hedge fund advisory services for the $58 billion pension
fund, which already invests with prominent funds like William
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, Dan Och's Och-Ziff
Capital Management.
The pension fund issued a request for proposals in January
and Arden was selected at the fund's investment committee
meeting on Tuesday, the two sources said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard
Valdmanis)