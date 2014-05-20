(Adds details on pension fund's program, returns, plans)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON May 20 Massachusetts' pension fund has
selected Arden Asset Management as its hedge fund investment
adviser from a handful of applicants for the job of picking fund
managers, tracking performance and providing due diligence, the
company said on Tuesday.
The $58 billion pension fund's investment committee tapped
the New York-based money manager as the winner of its hedge fund
advisory services bid, a spokesman for the pension fund said.
The full board, which generally follows the investment
committee's recommendations, will vote on the choice on June 17.
The pension fund, which has long invested in alternative
assets such as hedge funds and has bets with billionaire
managers William Ackman and Daniel Och, spent four months
interviewing firms that responded to the request for proposals
issued in January.
Three years ago Massachusetts moved to make direct bets with
hedge funds, joining a number of big institutional investors who
were going it alone to save on fees and have a bigger say over
how their money was invested.
In 2011 the pension fund tapped consulting firm Cliffwater
to help it with the direct investing program when it stopped
using the middlemen which had brought investors and hedge fund
managers together.
Cliffwater's contract expires this year.
Seeking to save money and find the industry's best managers,
Michael Trotsky, the pension fund's chief executive and chief
investment officer who once worked as a hedge fund manager
himself, also beefed up internal staff.
Last year the Massachusetts pension fund's direct hedge fund
investments saved it $29 million in fees, earning the
recognition of industry publication Institutional Investor as
"Public Pension Plan of the Year."
Massachusetts' hedge funds investments gained 12.6 percent
last year, helping the entire fund earn a 15.2 percent return,
or $7.9 billion. The average hedge fund returned 9 percent last
year, lagging the Standard & Poor's 500's 32 percent gain.
Massachusetts and Arden have a long history of working
together. It was one of the funds of funds, along with K2
Advisors, Grosvenor Capital Management and RockCreek Group,
which invested money for the pension fund with hedge funds.
When these middlemen were terminated, Arden lost one
mandate. But it won another because it was selected as
transition manager to help transfer about $2.8 billion from the
funds of funds directly to hedge funds.
Under the new mandate, Arden will not manage any state funds
but be a consultant for its investments.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Richard Chang)