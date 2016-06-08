(Adds details on funds, other business at meeting)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, June 8 The Massachusetts state pension
fund hired hedge funds for the second time this year on
Wednesday, adding Contrarian Capital and IPM Informed Portfolio
Management to its roster of managers.
Trustees for the $60 billion fund voted at a board meeting
to put up to $200 million each with Greenwich, Connecticut-based
Contrarian Capital Management and Stockholm-based IPM Informed
Portfolio Management AB.
The pension fund invests roughly $5.1 billion in roughly two
dozen hedge funds including Brevan Howard, Och-Ziff Capital
Management, King Street Capital Management and Glenview Capital
among others.
Contrarian oversees $3 billion in assets. The Massachusetts
pension fund is investing in its Contrarian Capital Management
Emerging Markets Strategy, which is managed by Xiao Song and
seeks to find stressed, distressed and defaulted corporate and
sovereign debt. Contrarian has offices in London, Paris, Sao
Paulo and Hong Kong and its team speaks Spanish, Chinese,
Japanese, Portuguese, French, German and Italian, something the
pension fund feels is critical to finding deals and
understanding foreign legal structures.
IPM oversees a total of $5.1 billion in assets, and the
Massachusetts fund is investing in its IPM Systematic Macro
Strategy, which has become so popular in the last two years that
assets more than doubled in size to $1.8 billion. The strategy
seeks to make money on the divergences between fundamentals and
market prices with proprietary computer models.
The state is making the hedge fund investments at a time
many public pensions are considering exiting the sector,
following a period of lackluster returns at many funds and
growing political concerns about hedge funds' high fees.
Massachusetts, which invests roughly 8.4 percent of its
assets in hedge funds and has some of the largest hedge fund
allocations of any public pension fund in the United States, has
long pushed for fee cuts at expensive hedge funds. It will soon
have some $2 billion invested through managed accounts.
The money going into Contrarian and IPM will be in managed
accounts, more custom-tailored structures that often involve
lower fees and more transparency.
The vote to put money into Contrarian and IPM comes only a
few months after trustees voted in February to put $150 million
each with New York-based SECOR and London-based East Lodge
Capital.
The fund is also reviewing whether it may want to eventually
manage some of its investments internally, something a number of
large public plans are now doing to cut fees as well as attract
investment talent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Tom Brown)