By Scott Malone
BOSTON, June 8 Opponents of an initiative that
could allow voters to legalize recreational marijuana use in
Massachusetts are due to argue before the state's top court on
Wednesday that the measure is flawed and must not be allowed on
November ballots.
A group of 59 state residents challenged the measure,
submitted by the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol,
saying that a summary of the petition produced by the office of
state Attorney General Maura Healey and used to gather
supporters' signatures was insufficiently specific.
Massachusetts is one of a half-dozen U.S. states, including
California and Maine, where voters may have a chance this fall
to follow Colorado, Washington, Alaska and Oregon in legalizing
recreational use of the drug by adults 21 and over.
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court is scheduled to
hear arguments from opponents, who contend the official summary
of the measure is fatally flawed for a variety of reasons. They
say it does not specifically use the word "food" to make clear
that the measure would allow the sale of edible products such as
candy that contain Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the ingredient
that causes the drug's effects.
"Edible products with THC are dangerous for adults and
children (who mistakenly ingest innocent-looking, but
THC-infused, candy, cookies and sodas)," the opponents of the
measure argued in a court filing ahead of the hearing.
Opponents also argued that the description fails to mention
the word "hashish," which they described as a stronger form of
the drug, typically presented as an oil.
Healey's office rejected that claim, saying, "the term
'hashish' does not have a single commonly accepted meaning that
voters would necessarily understand."
After supporters gathered 64,000 voter signatures and the
attorney general's office verified the measure's suitability for
the ballot, the state legislature had a chance in May to enact
it without waiting for a vote. Lawmakers declined to do so and
proponents now need to gather another 10,000 signatures to
secure the initiative a spot on the November ballot.
Some of the state's top elected officials, including
Republican Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Martin Walsh,
a Democrat, have come out against the idea of legalizing
recreational marijuana use in the state.
Massachusetts already allows medical marijuana use.
Polls have found voters in the state narrowly supportive of
recreational use, with 49 percent of respondents to a May poll
by WBUR/MassInc Poll supporting it and 42 percent opposing it.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Dan Grebler)