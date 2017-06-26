By Nate Raymond
| BOSTON, June 26
BOSTON, June 26 A former Massachusetts pharmacy
executive who was convicted of racketeering and fraud charges
for his role in a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak in 2012 is
scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.
Barry Cadden, the co-founder and former president of the
now-defunct New England Compounding Center, was convicted in
March of those crimes by a federal jury in Boston but cleared of
the harshest charges he faced, second-degree murder.
Prosecutors are seeking at least 35 years in prison for
Cadden, whose conduct they said led to 778 patients nationwide
being harmed after receiving contaminated steroids injections.
That includes 76 people who died, they said.
His lawyers counter that prosecutors are seeking to demonize
Cadden, who they said was not convicted of knowing the drugs
were contaminated, just of misrepresenting how they were made.
They say Cadden, 50, deserves around only three years in prison.
Cadden was one of 14 people tied to Framingham,
Massachusetts-based New England Compounding Center (NECC)
indicted in 2014 following the outbreak. He was one of only two
people to face second-degree murder charges.
Prosecutors said Cadden, NECC's head pharmacist, ran the
company as a criminal enterprise that sold substandard and
non-sterile drugs produced in filthy conditions and shipped to
medical facilities nationally for use on unsuspecting patients.
They said Cadden directed the shipment of 17,600 vials of
contaminated steroids often prescribed for back pain despite
knowing they were made in unsafe conditions, leading to the
outbreak.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Scott Malone and Diane
Craft)