BOSTON, March 16 A federal prosecutor urged
jurors on Thursday to find the co-founder of a now-defunct
Massachusetts pharmacy guilty of murder over the deaths of 25
people during a meningitis outbreak in 2012 caused by
contaminated drugs sold by his company.
Barry Cadden, 50, ran the New England Compounding Center in
an "extraordinarily dangerous way," in unsanitary conditions
that led to the steroids that it produced being tainted with
mold, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Strachan told a federal
jury in closing arguments in Boston.
Strachan said Cadden knew people could die if they were
injected with contaminated steroids, yet ignored the rules,
leading to an outbreak that sickened 751 people in 20 states,
including 64 who died.
"It was preventable, but it happened, because this man,
Barry Cadden, decided to put profits ahead of patients," she
said.
But defense attorney Bruce Singal said that while the
outbreak was a "terrible tragedy," prosecutors had not
established that Cadden acted intentionally and knew people
could die if they were injected with the steroids.
He asked jurors why Cadden would have expected any deaths
following a 6-1/2-year period during which the Framingham,
Massachusetts-based NECC shipped 859,125 vials without any
issues.
"This is indeed a tragic death case, but it is not a murder
case, and there is a big, big difference between the two,"
Singal said.
Cadden faces 96 counts and is accused of 25 racketeering
acts of second-degree murder.
He is one of two former NECC pharmacists to be accused of
murder in connection with the outbreak, and faces up to life in
prison if convicted.
The outbreak led to strict regulations on compounding
pharmacies, which mix drugs but previously were treated with a
lighter hand than registered drug manufacturers. Inspections
after the outbreak uncovered bugs, birds and other unsterile
conditions at an NECC affiliate.
NECC filed for bankruptcy in 2014. In 2015, it agreed to pay
$200 million to victims and creditors, a sum that included funds
seized from Cadden.
In total, NECC in 2012 sent out 17,600 vials of steroids
called methylprednisolone acetate contaminated with mold to 23
states, all labeled to indicate they were sterile and all in
bags carrying Cadden's initials, prosecutors said.
Supervisory pharmacist Glenn Chin, who also is accused of
second-degree murder, will be tried separately.
Lesser charges were filed against 10 other people. Three
have pleaded guilty, while a federal judge dismissed charges
against two defendants in October. Charges remain pending
against the other five.
