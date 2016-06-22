Bronski Beat and baggy jeans, AIDS movie takes Cannes back to the 80s
CANNES, France Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
BOSTON Zookeepers in Springfield, Massachusetts, were in the second day of a monkey hunt on Wednesday, after a small Guenon specimen named Dizzy slipped out of its enclosure while a staff member was cleaning it.
Officials at the Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center said the 12-pound (5.4 kg) long-tailed monkey "manually twisted open the door knob and let himself out" after the staff member exited the area to answer a visitor's question.
Officials just about caught the monkey on Tuesday night when a member of the crowd that had gathered to watch the attempt tossed something at him, scaring him off, they said.
"We are now pleading with the public and the media to stay away from the zoo until Dizzy is returned safely," zoo officials said on their Facebook page. "Dizzy has become very frightened."
Due to his small size, Dizzy poses no harm to the public, they said.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Alan Crosby)
LOS ANGELES As co-creator David Lynch introduced the first screening of his much-anticipated revival of the 1990s TV series "Twin Peaks", he evoked the image of the tall green Douglas fir trees that came to define the mysterious small town setting of his show.