BOSTON Oct 2 The $50 billion Massachusetts
state pension fund returned 1.27 percent in August, narrowly
beating its benchmark on strong performance from global stock
funds, according to a monthly report released on Tuesday.
For the first eight months of the year the fund was up 8.2
percent, beating its benchmark by 36 basis points, the report
said.
"For the calendar year, five of seven asset classes are
outperforming their respective benchmarks, which indicates that
our investment managers are performing well," said Michael
Trotsky, executive director of the Massachusetts Pension
Reserves Investment Management Board.
Trotsky, meanwhile, has agreed to take the added duty of
being the pension fund's chief investment officer. His base
annual pay will be increased to $295,000 from $245,000.
After a discussion led by Massachusetts Treasurer Steve
Grossman, the pension fund's board on Tuesday approved the
combined role for Trotsky.
Grossman, who made the proposal, said the move will save the
pension fund up to $195,000 in base salary. Some of the money,
though, could be used to attract other key investment
professionals for the pension fund, he said.
Trotsky assumes duties that were left open when long-time
chief investment officer Stanley Mavromates took a job in the
private sector earlier this year.
On Mavromates' watch, the pension fund amassed a track
record of some of the best returns for public funds in his dozen
years at the pension board.