BOSTON Dec 19 Massachusetts Treasurer Steven Grossman on Wednesday said he had asked the state's pension fund board for an analysis of all investments in makers of guns and ammunition, after the shooting massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.

The analysis, covering both public and private equity investments, will provide information for state legislators who may want to consider requiring that the $51 billion fund divest from the industry, Grossman said. Legislators have previously backed divestitures from companies involved in tobacco, South Africa and the Iranian oil and gas industry, he noted.

"I want to anticipate what may take place in terms of public debate and discussion and to make sure we have timely, accurate and relevant information," Grossman said in a telephone interview.