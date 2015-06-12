BOSTON U.S. prosecutors charged two men on Friday with conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS, following an investigation that led law enforcement officers to shoot a suspect dead last week in Boston after he approached them with a large knife.

One of the men, Nicholas Rovinski, 24, of Rhode Island was taken into custody on Thursday night, according to the FBI. The other, David Wright, of Massachusetts, was already in custody after being arrested last week on lesser charges.

Last Tuesday, police said they fatally shot 26-year-old Usaamah Abdullah Rahim when FBI agents and a Boston police officer approached him in a parking lot to question him after wire-tapped phone calls revealed he was planning to behead police officers.

