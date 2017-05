BOSTON One person was wounded in a shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday, and the shooter was dead of a self-inflicted wound, the city's police department said.

The incident took place at around 8 a.m. EDT near a shopping mall just across the Charles River from Boston.

The wounded person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, the Cambridge Police Department said on Twitter. The identities of the shooter and the victim were not immediately made public.

