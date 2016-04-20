(Please note strong language in 9th paragraph; adds State
Street comment)
By Ross Kerber and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, April 20 Massachusetts' top securities
regulator on Wednesday alleged a unit of custody bank State
Street Corp routinely overbilled customers for items
such as messaging services, even as an executive worried one
client might "discover that we are taking them to the cleaners."
In an administrative complaint, Secretary of the
Commonwealth William Galvin said State Street Global Markets LLC
has engaged in a pattern of overcharging, noting the company
often labeled charges for secure electronic messages - known as
SWIFT messages - as "out-of-pocket" expenses that contained
concealed markups of up to 1,900 percent.
In a statement e-mailed by spokeswoman Anne McNally, State
Street said in December it discovered invoice errors on some
expenses and notified authorities including Galvin's office. It
will repay clients and reform its billing practices as needed,
the company said.
The bank also has been in talks with clients over the
matter, it said, as well as with government authorities, with
whom it pledged to cooperate. "We deeply regret this error," the
statement said, adding the bank cannot comment further because
an internal review is still ongoing.
The complaint is the latest regulatory action to review
claims of overcharging at Boston-based State Street, one of the
world's largest custody banks that handles trades for big
investors. Clients include pension funds, mutual funds, hedge
funds and institutions.
In a 2014 settlement with the United Kingdom Financial
Conduct Authority, State Street agreed to pay of a fine 22.9
million pounds ($32.91 million) for charging clients
"substantial mark-ups" they had not agreed to pay.
Also, in what Galvin's complaint calls "a related matter,"
U.S. prosecutors earlier this month alleged two former State
Street executives conspired to add secret commissions to
fixed-income and equity trades.
Galvin's complaint claims State Street routinely concealed
markups to clients and earned hundreds of millions of extra
dollars, in what it describes as "a dishonest and pervasive
culture of overbilling."
The complaint quotes several internal emails suggesting its
own employees were concerned about how it billed expenses. One
wrote that a charge of $5 per message was "an exorbitant markup
that will certainly piss off clients when they figure this out."
Another wrote of a concern that a large client might
discover that "we are taking them to the cleaners on SWIFT
charges."
Clients described in the complaint as "an international
financial organization" and "a boutique investment manager" did
raise concerns about their bills but got little relief at least
initially, the complaint states.
Galvin's complaint seeks a censure, an administrative fine
and other actions including client reimbursements.
($1 = 0.6958 pound)
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Ross Kerber in Boston,
editing by G Crosse and Alan Crosby)