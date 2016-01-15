BOSTON Jan 15 Several Boston-area schools were
evacuated following a series of telephone bomb threats, police
and media said on Friday
No injuries or explosions were reported.
Boston police were called to Boston College High School
after school officials received a recorded threat and students
were put on lockdown, according to a Boston Police Department
spokeswoman.
St. Agnes School, a Roman Catholic elementary school in the
Boston suburb of Arlington was also evacuated following a bomb
threat, Arlington police said.
Two middle schools in Weymouth, a suburb south of Boston,
were also evacuated following bomb threats, the Boston Globe
reported, citing school officials.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bernard Orr)