BOSTON Aug 1 Massachusetts lawmakers on Tuesday
finalized a $1.39 billion bill for transportation infrastructure
projects, including highway and bridge repair and railway
expansion.
The bill was completed late on the final day of the
legislature's two-year formal session and sent to Governor Deval
Patrick on Wednesday.
The bill authorizes $685 million in borrowing for highway
and public transportation projects, which will be matched in
part by federal funds.
Going into November legislative elections the bill also
includes over 200 earmarks for lawmakers' pet projects scattered
across the state, such as constructing scenic byways, extending
bike paths and building an ice skating rink.
One provision that did not make the cut was a proposal to
allow corporate naming rights for stations in the Boston area's
mass-transit system.