BOSTON, April 1 The top securities regulator in
Massachusetts on Friday questioned the ability of so-called robo
advisers to act as state-registered investment advisers.
"It is the position of the (Massachusetts Securities
Division) that fully-automated robo-advisers, as they are
typically structured, may be inherently unable to act as
fiduciaries and perform the functions of a state-registered
investment adviser," William Galvin, secretary of state for
Massachusetts, said in a statement.
Robo advisors offer automated investment services and have
boomed in popularity over the last years with one research firm,
cited by Massachusetts, forecasting their assets will jump 2,500
percent by 2020 to $489 billion.
These firms usually rely on computer programs to pick
low-cost funds and manage portfolios for customers.
Massachusetts worries that these advisors may not be able to
deliver personalized and "appropriate" investment advice because
they work off questionnaires filled out electronically and often
do not check if the information given is accurate.
"Entities that create computer-generated portfolios but fail
to do the necessary due diligence to know their customers and
who specifically decline most if not all the fiduciary duty are
not performing the duties of investment advisers," Galvin said
in the statement.
Galvin's office is mostly concerned about "fully automated"
robo advisers that have no human component at all and said "each
adviser must be evaluated in a case-by-case basis."
