DUBAI, Sept 7 Shareholders of Massar Solutions
have mandated HSBC to sell a 40 percent stake in the United Arab
Emirates vehicle rental and fleet management firm, two sources
aware of the matter told Reuters on Monday, months after its
flotation was pulled.
Invest AD, which owns 51 percent of Massar, and Abu Dhabi
National Energy Company, with a 49 percent share, are
looking to raise an amount similar to what they would have
received from the initial public offering (IPO), according to a
separate private equity source.
The IPO had valued the 40 percent stake at 576 million
dirhams ($156.8 million).
Massar Solutions declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters on Monday.
The listing in Abu Dhabi was postponed in February as market
volatility impacted on investor demand, with the company saying
at the time the float would be revived when oil prices
stabilised.
But oil prices have remained volatile and global stock
markets turbulent, partly due to concerns about an economic
slowdown in China.
HSBC was appointed by Massar's shareholders in August to
reach out to strategic and local investors, a UAE investment
banker and a finance executive said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the information is not public.
The sources said a local buyer would be preferable because
much of Massar's business is tied to government contracts which
would need strong relationships with the authorities.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
